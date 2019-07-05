Blog Columns Site News Tottenham set to sign Dani Olmo

5 July, 2019

Tottenham are expected to sign the Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo this summer.

According to Mucho Deporte (translated by Metro), the Londoners are set to finalise a £22m deal with Dinamo Zagreb for the U21 midfielder.

Olmo has been very impressive for Spain during the U21 Euros and he could prove to be a very good long term addition for Tottenham.

Pochettino has done well to develop young players during his time at the club and he could be the man to unlock Olmo’s potential.

The player is thought to be keen on playing in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks now.

The Premier League outfit are keen on improving their midfield this summer and they have been linked with quite a few players.

They have already signed Ndombele and Clarke this summer. The likes of Lo Celso and Ceballos have been linked with a move to Spurs as well.

Here is how the fans have reacted to the links with Olmo earlier.

