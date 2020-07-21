Tottenham set to edge out Everton in the pursuit of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham have emerged as favourites to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The 24-year-old Southampton midfielder is expected to move on after refusing to extend his deal. He has just one year left on his current contract with the Saints.





Hojbjerg is a man in demand this summer and Everton and Spurs have already made offers for him.

As per the Telegraph, Arsenal are keen on the player as well. However, Spurs are his most likely destination.

It will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho’s side can wrap up the transfer quickly. The report claims that Everton have not conceded defeat in the chase yet. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Hojbjerg would be a superb addition to both Everton and Spurs. Both teams could use a deep-lying playmaker who can control the tempo of the game and help them dominate possession.

Spurs are probably a more attractive option for the player because of the likelihood of them being in Europe next year. Also, a proven winner like Jose Mourinho will have his own pull.

That said, Ancelotti is a world-class manager in his own right and Everton have been quite ambitious with signings recently.