Tottenham set to bid for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Tottenham are looking to sign the Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer.

According to Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho’s side are set to submit an offer for the defender in the coming weeks.





Maitland-Niles is surplus to requirements at Arsenal And he could replace Serge Aurier at Tottenham. The defender made just 20 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this past season and he needs to play more often.

The former PSG defender has been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.

The report claims that Arsenal are willing to sell the full-back for a fee of around £20m and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to pay that kind of money for Maitland-Niles.

The two clubs are bitter rivals and it won’t be easy securing an agreement. The last transfer between the two clubs happened in 2001 when Sol Campbell joined Arsenal from Tottenham.

Maitland-Niles needs to join a club where he can play regularly and if Jose Mourinho can provide him with such assurances, a move to Tottenham could prove to be beneficial for him.

The Arsenal player is versatile enough to play as a winger as well and that could prove to be an added bonus for Tottenham.