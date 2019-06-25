Blog Columns Site News Tottenham remain interested in Adrien Rabiot

25 June, 2019

Tottenham are interested in signing the PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder will be a free agent at the end of this month and he has been linked with Juventus as well.

According to France Football’s report (translated by SportWitness), Spurs have made contacts with the player’s camp regarding a move.

It will be interesting to see if they can snap him up on a free transfer. It would be quite a coup for them if they manage to do so.

Rabiot is a world-class talent who might be able to fulfill his potential under a manager like Pochettino.

Spurs must do everything in their power to convince him. They can offer him Champions League football and regular first team action as well.

Furthermore, their journey to the Champions League final last season must have enhanced their reputation around Europe.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.

Pochettino needs a replacement for Dembele and Rabiot would be ideal. He is adept at controlling the tempo of the game from the deep and he would be a good partner for Harry Winks.

It would be the kind of signing that helps them progress as a team.

