Tottenham ready to offer €50m for Nicolo Zaniolo

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with a move to Tottenham recently.

According to Italian Journalist Nicolo Schira, the Londoners are now ready to offer €50m (£45.2m ) for the 21-year-old midfielder. Apparently, Jose Mourinho wants the player at Tottenham this summer.





It will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants can come to an agreement with Roma now. The Serie A side are thought to be holding out for a fee in the region of €60-70m.

If Spurs can offer €50m for him, one would have to assume that the deal can be done. It is not far from Roma’s valuation and the two clubs could eventually reach a compromise.

Zaniolo is one of Italy’s finest young talents and he could be a superb long-term addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad. The attacking midfielder could fill Eriksen’s void at the club with his playmaking abilities.

He can play as a winger as well and his versatility will be very useful for Mourinho during injuries or rotation.

If Spurs can agree on a fee with his club, the deal should be pretty straightforward. Convincing Zaniolo shouldn’t be too difficult for them.

A move to the Premier League is likely to be tempting for the midfielder in a footballing sense as well as a financial one.