Tottenham preparing an offer for Marco Asensio

Tottenham are thought to be preparing a big offer for the Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.
According to El Confidencial (report translated by SportWitness), the Londoners want to sign the playmaker and they are preparing for an offer in excess of €100m for him.
Asensio has a €700m release clause and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to do business for him this summer.
The Spaniard is highly rated at the club and he could develop into a real star for them in future.
Tottenham’s interest in the player certainly makes a lot of sense. Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and if he ends up leaving, they will need a quality replacement.
Asensio could be his ideal long term successor at Tottenham.
However, a €100m offer from Tottenham seems quite unlikely as it would shatter their club transfer record.
Daniel Levy has always been a shrewd spender and he hasn’t paid large sums of money for his targets in the past.
Having said that, the 23-year-old is a prodigious talent who can certainly justify the fee in the long run. Pochettino could help him fulfil his world class potential at Tottenham.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get their man this summer if the reports are correct.
