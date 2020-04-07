Tottenham prepared to pay Vedat Muriqi’s asking price

Tottenham are looking to sign the Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi this summer.
As per Turkish reports (translated and cited by Evening Standard), the player has a £22m asking price and Spurs are prepared to pay that.
Muriqi was linked with a move to Tottenham in January as well but the move did not materialise.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get their man this time.
There is no doubt that the Londoners need to bring in another striker. Harry Kane is the only reliable goalscorer at the club and he needs some help and competition.
Muriqi’s arrival will not only add goals to the side, but it would also give Mourinho some tactical flexibility as well. Spurs can play a two striker formation with him in the side.
Also, when Kane is injured, Spurs have had to deploy the likes of Moura and Son as their number nine and Muriqi would solve that problem for them.
The Londoners have the finances to pull this off and they should be able to convince Muriqi as well. It would be a major step up for the player and he is likely to be tempted to play in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old has been in very good form for the Turkish side this season and he has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far.