Tottenham offered the chance to sign Angel Correa

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa.
According to Sky Sports, the player was offered to the Londoners as a part of the Trippier deal.
However, the Spurs full-back completed his move to the La Liga side for cash earlier today.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make an independent move for Correa now. The talented Argentine attacker could prove to be a good option for Pochettino next season.
The 24-year-old can play across the front three and he will add flair and creativity to the Tottenham attack.
Correa is a hardworking attacker who will fit in well with Pochettino’s style of play. His work-rate will add balance to Spurs wide positions and will provide cover for the full-backs as well.
Considering the fact that Correa is being offered around, it is safe to assume that he is not a key part of Simeone’s plans going forward.
In that case, Spurs can look to sign him for a knockdown price.
He has the potential to develop into a top player and Pochettino could be the man to unlock his potential.
At Spurs, the player will be able to play with more freedom and in a more attacking setup. It will only play to his strengths and help him make a positive impact.
The deal makes sense in theory and it will be interesting to see if Spurs are prepared to pursue him.