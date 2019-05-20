Tottenham must steer clear of Ivan Perisic

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is being linked with a move away from the club once again.
The Croatian has been linked with a Premier League move for a while now and it seems that Tottenham are keen on the player now.
According to a report from FCInterNews (translated by SportWitness), Tottenham is an option for the 30-year-old but the Londoners won’t make a move before the Champions League final.
The report adds that Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of the player.
Perisic is a good player whose style of play will suit Tottenham but he is nearly past his peak and the Londoners should look elsewhere.
Pochettino must look to invest in a quality young player instead. Someone like Bergwijn or Neres would fit them perfectly and would be a better investment.
Perisic is 30 years old and he will only regress from here on. Apparently, the player is valued at €30-35m.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer but signing Perisic would be a gamble for Tottenham.
Furthermore, Daniel Levy has never been keen on older players. Therefore, a move seems quite unlikely to begin with.