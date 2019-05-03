Tottenham must sign Bruno Fernandes this summer

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
As per reports from earlier this week, the player already has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid.
Eriksen is out of contract next year and he has not signed an extension with the London outfit yet. If he refuses to agree on a new deal, a summer sale might just be on the cards.
Pochettino needs to find a quality replacement before sanctioning the sale and Sporting’s Bruno Fernandes would be the perfect alternative.
The Portuguese midfielder has been in fine form this season and he seems to have taken his game to a whole new level. The 24-year-old has 24 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Sporting this season.
Fernandes is reportedly a target for Manchester City and Manchester United. However, the Red Devils might struggle to attract him without Champions League football.
As for Manchester City, they have quite a few attacking midfielders and Bruno might prefer to join Spurs because of regular game time.
The Sporting ace is lethal in the final third with his passing and shooting. The midfielder is quite similar to the former Premier League legend Frank Lampard in terms of style.
The 24-year-old is quite capable of creating chances for his teammates. And his late runs into the box has also resulted in plenty of goals for himself.
He is not a like-for-like replacement for Eriksen but he would suit Pochettino’s style of play perfectly.
The likes of Son and Kane are excellent with the ball and Fernandes would thrive playing alongside them.
Tottenham need to add more goals to their side in order to compete with City and Liverpool. Bruno Fernandes could help them take the next step.