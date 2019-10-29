Tottenham must look to sign Hakim Ziyech

Tottenham must look to improve their side when the transfer window reopens in January.
The Londoners haven’t had a good start to their season and they could use some extra help.
An intelligent addition to the squad can galvanize Spurs in January.
Pochettino’s side is lacking in the attacking areas and Hakim Ziyech would be a quality addition.
The Ajax ace was outstanding last season and he would add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack.
With Eriksen out of form, Spurs have struggled in the creative department. Ziyech would add creativity and goals to the side.
Furthermore, the likes of Lo Celso haven’t been able to make any impact so far.
He is unlikely to cost too much either. If Spurs can sign him for a reasonable fee in January, it could prove to be a masterstroke.
The 26 year old could be tempted by the prospect of Premier League football as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January. Spurs will have to make additions if they want to secure Champions League football for the next season.
At this moment, they don’t look like a side capable of challenging for the title.