Tottenham make enquiry for Andrea Belotti

Tottenham have been linked with quite a few strikers recently and the Torino captain Andrea Belloti is thought to be a target for them as well.

According to Football London, The Premier League side have made enquiries for the 26 year old Italian international and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on that with a concrete offer now.





Belotti scored 22 goals last season and he is a proven goal scorer.

The Italian could be an ideal backup option to Harry Kane. Tottenham struggled to score goals last season when Harry Kane was injured and they need to bring in another goal scorer before the transfer window closes.

The Londoners are severely lacking in goals and someone like Belotti could improve them immensely.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with the Italian side this summer.

Belotti is a key player for Torino and the Italian side are under no pressure to sell him. Tottenham might have to pay a premium in order to sign the player this summer.

As for the player, a move to Tottenham would be the ideal next step in his career. He would get to showcase his talent at a higher level and he could also work with a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho who will certainly help improve his game.