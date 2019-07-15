Tottenham looking to seal €45m move for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are looking to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma this summer.
According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners are offering a fee of around €25m plus Toby Alderweireld for the talented attacking midfielder.
Spurs value the package at around €45m and it will be interesting to see if the Serie A giants accept the offer.
The report adds that Franco Baldini is all set to meet up with Tottenham in order to finalise the agreement for both players this week.
Tottenham have been linked with quite a few attacking midfielders this summer and it seems that Pochettino is determined to add some creativity to his midfield.
Zaniolo is a top-class talent and Pochettino could develop him into a star in future.
Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer and if he decides to move on, Zaniolo would be a good long term replacement.
He is not at Eriksen’s level just yet but has the potential to be just as good.
Tottenham have been very active in the market this summer and they have already pulled off signings like Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the Zaniolo deal over the line now.
Apparently, the player will receive a six-year deal and the Italian media refer to it as the ‘golden contract’.
