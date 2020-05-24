Tottenham looking to negotiate Arkadiusz Milik’s transfer

Tottenham are looking to sign the Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sportwitness), the Premier League club want to discuss the signing with Napoli and the Italian outfit are looking for an opening offer of around €50m.

Tottenham need to improve their striking options as they are overly reliant on Harry Kane.

Milik would be the perfect back up for the England international. He could partner Kane in the attack as well.

The Polish striker has worked with quality attackers at Napoli and he will be able to fit in alongside Kane, Son and Alli with ease.

Furthermore, he has the experience to adapt to English football quickly.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs are ready to offer €50m for the player. Daniel Levy is a shrewd negotiator and Spurs will have a limited transfer budget this summer.

The Londoners have faced financial losses because of the current health crisis and they will be looking to sign their targets for as little money as possible.

Milik might be easily tempted if a top Premier League club comes calling but convincing Napoli will be the real challenge for Spurs in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old forward has 12 goals in 17 starts so far this season.