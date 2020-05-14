Tottenham linked with a move for William Carvalho

Tottenham have been linked with the Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho.
As per Record (via Sportwitness), Wolves and Leicester are keen on the player as well but Jose Mourinho’s presence at the helm is an advantage for Spurs.
Mourinho is a world-class manager with a great track record of winning trophies and Spurs have an interesting project.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners submit a bid for Carvalho in the coming weeks.
The 28-year-old defensive midfielder could be a handy option for Mourinho next season.
Spurs have Ndombele and Winks as their first-choice central midfielders and neither possess Carvalho’s skillset.
He could complete Tottenham’s midfield trio next season, if the transfer goes through.
Carvalho is a key player for Betis and they will not want to part ways easily. Spurs will have to agree to their demands and perhaps pay a premium as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens.
Convincing the player shouldn’t be a problem for Spurs. They can offer him more money and a bigger platform to showcase his talent.
Also, the chance to work with Mourinho is an attractive proposition.
It would be a step up for the player if he managed to move to the Premier League outfit this summer.