Tottenham linked with a move for Victor Osimhen

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the Lille striker Victor Osimhen.
According to Sky Sports, Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on the highly talented forward as well.
The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Lille this season and his form has attracted the interest of the Premier League clubs.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit an offer for the player next month. Osimhen is expected to stay at Lille until the end of the season unless a big offer comes in for him.
Spurs could definitely use someone like him this season and it would be a good addition for them. Currently, they are reliant on Harry Kane for goals and Mourinho needs to bring in an able back up for the England international.
Osimhen might be tempted to make the step up to Tottenham if the Londoners come calling. They will offer him a much bigger platform to showcase his talent and Mourinho is a world class manager who will help him improve as a player.
As per the reports, Lille’s sporting director Luis Campos, who signed Osimhen from Belgian side Charleroi in the summer is a good friend of Jose Mourinho. It will be interesting to see if the Portuguese can pull off the signing next month.