Tottenham linked with a move for Demarai Gray

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to the Athletic (h/t Sun), Tottenham could be an option for the 24-year-old winger.





Gray has failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Brendan Rodgers and he needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football.

The London club could use more depth in their attacking department and Gray wouldn’t be a bad signing for them.

The Leicester City winger is quite young and he’s likely to improve a lot with experience and coaching. A world-class manager like Jose Mourinho might be able to bring out the best in him.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee for the winger in the coming weeks. Leicester might not be keen on strengthening their top-four rivals.

However, Gray will struggle to hold down a starting berth at Tottenham this season if he moves to the London club. Spurs already have quality wide players in Son, Bale, Bergwijn and Moura.

The Leicester City winger will have to improve a lot in order to break into the first-team scene at Tottenham. Young wingers like Sessegnon and Clarke have not managed to break into the first team lineup yet and Gray will face competition from them as well.