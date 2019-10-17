Tottenham linked with a January move for Isco

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
The Danish playmaker will be a free agent at the end of this season and it makes sense for Spurs to cash in on him in January.
According to a report from El Desmarque (via Express), Real Madrid playmaker Isco could be Eriksen’s replacement in January. The Spaniard wants to leave the club due to the lack of playing time and Spurs are leading the chase for his services.
Isco is a top-class player when on form and he would be a superb addition to most teams in the Premier League.
He will add creativity, flair and agility to Pochettino’s midfield. A move to Spurs would allow him to play more often.
The 27-year-old Spaniard needs a fresh start and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for his career.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January now. Eriksen has been linked with Real Madrid in the past and both clubs should look to sort out a transfer that benefits them both.
Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the reports from earlier.
