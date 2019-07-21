Tottenham leading the chase for Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon this summer.
According to Daily Express, the Londoners are now in the pole position to sign the player and he is keen on a move to Spurs as well.
Fulham are demanding around £45m for his services but Spurs are only willing to offer £25m plus add ons.
Sessegnon has just one year left on his deal and Fulham cannot afford to force him to stay. They won’t want to lose him on a free transfer next summer.
It seems that Fulham are holding firm for now but a deal could be done towards the end of the window.
Spurs left-back Danny Rose has been linked with a move away and if he leaves, they will need to bring in a replacement.
Sessegnon would be the ideal option for Pochettino. The versatile left-back can play as a winger as well.
He has tremendous potential and Pochettino could be the man to bring out the best in him.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
It will be very tough for the Championship outfit to hold on to him. He might just decide to push for a move as the transfer window progresses.
Sessegnon is too good for the Championship and he will want to prove himself in the Premier League now.