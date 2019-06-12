Blog Columns Site News Tottenham keeping tabs on Hirving Lozano

12 June, 2019

Tottenham are thought to be keeping tabs on the PSV attacker Hirving Lozano.

The Mexican had a very good season with the Dutch outfit and he could prove to be a quality addition to Pochettino’s attack.

As per CalcioNapoli24, other European clubs are looking at the player as well.

Lozano scored 21 goals for PSV last year and Spurs could use a wide forward like him. The Londoners are way too reliant on Harry Kane for goals.

The Mexican will add pace, flair and goals to Spurs’ attack. Also, his directness will suit Tottenham’s style of play.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Lozano might be tempted to make the switch if there is a reasonable offer on the table. Spurs are a much better side and they can offer him regular Champions League football as well.

Furthermore, working with a world class manager like Pochettino would help elevate his game.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

