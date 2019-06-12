Tottenham keeping tabs on Hirving Lozano

Tottenham are thought to be keeping tabs on the PSV attacker Hirving Lozano.
The Mexican had a very good season with the Dutch outfit and he could prove to be a quality addition to Pochettino’s attack.
As per CalcioNapoli24, other European clubs are looking at the player as well.
Lozano scored 21 goals for PSV last year and Spurs could use a wide forward like him. The Londoners are way too reliant on Harry Kane for goals.
The Mexican will add pace, flair and goals to Spurs’ attack. Also, his directness will suit Tottenham’s style of play.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham make a move for him in the coming weeks.
Lozano might be tempted to make the switch if there is a reasonable offer on the table. Spurs are a much better side and they can offer him regular Champions League football as well.
Furthermore, working with a world class manager like Pochettino would help elevate his game.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
This is the guy we should be going after.
— COYS TO THE BONE (@SaneNotTheSame) June 11, 2019
Been shouting about this guy for the last year.
— Will Morris (@SpareWill) June 11, 2019
For a long time I’ve said we should buy him. Will be well chuffed if we got him
— Punjabi Spurs (@tajbains) June 11, 2019
We need to go for a guy if this quality and the passion he plays with is infectious. Plus the Mexican fan base will be lucrative for Spurs and Mr. Levy
— Larry Otero (@Wanderer1014) June 11, 2019
Yes, quality player
— Chris P (@PolhillC83) June 11, 2019
Not only is he a great attacker but Lozano is one of the best at pressing without the ball as well. Works his socks off. If he were Brazilian he’d be going for 100m
— Tottenham Loyal (@TottenhamLoyal) June 11, 2019