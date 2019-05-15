Tottenham keen on Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans is apparently a target for Tottenham this summer.
According to Sky Sports, Leicester City are looking to wrap up the midfielder’s signing because of the interest from Manchester United and Spurs.
Tielemans joined the Foxes on loan in January and he has been a major hit in England. The young midfielder adapted well to English football and he has managed to impress Brendan Rodgers.
It will be interesting to see if the Foxes manage to agree on a fee with Monaco swiftly.
Tielemans is a top-class talent and he will prove to be a superb addition to most teams in the Premier League.
Tottenham will have to submit a very good offer if they want to land the Belgian this summer. Apparently, the player is keen on a permanent move to the King Power Stadium.
Pochettino needs a quality midfielder like the Belgian and Tielemans would improve Spurs a lot.
The youngster is capable of operating as the creative central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. Tielemans has a good range of passing and he can score goals as well.
The 22-year-old picked up 9 goals and 8 assists in all competitions for Monaco and Leicester last season.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. Whoever signs him will have a gem at their disposal for the next few years.