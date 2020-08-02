Tottenham keen on Lille’s Zeki Celik

Tottenham are keen on signing the Lille right back Zeki Celik this summer.

As per journalist Ekrem Konur, Everton and Leicester City are interested in the defender as well.





Celik has done well for the French outfit this past season and his performances seem to have caught the attention of the Premier League trio.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for Celik this summer. Lille will demand a premium if they are forced to sell a key defender.

Gabriel has already been linked with an exit and the Ligue 1 outfit will not want to lose two defenders in one summer.

Spurs could lose Walker-Peters and Aurier this summer and their interest in Celik makes a lot of sense. The 23-year-old could prove to be a good long-term addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Apart from being a good defender, he is an excellent passer in the final third as well. He will help carve out chances for his attacking teammates.

Meanwhile, Everton could use a right-back this summer as well and it will be interesting to see if they can fend off the competition for the 23-year-old’s services.

Leicester already have a top class right back in Pereira and it would be quite surprising to see them move for the Lille ace.