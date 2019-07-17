Tottenham keen on Hiroki Sakai

Tottenham have sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid for £20m earlier today.
Sky Sports believe that they want someone like Hiroki Sakai to replace the England international this summer.
Sakai has done well in Ligue 1 with Marseille and he could prove to be a solid addition to Pochettino’s defence.
The 29-year-old is a reliable defender and he would certainly be an upgrade on Trippier when it comes to defending.
Spurs have missed someone like him at the back for a while now and they should look to secure his services now.
The Londoners certainly have the financial muscle to pull this off and the player might be tempted to join a Premier League club as well.
Also, Spurs are a step up from Marseille and they will be able to offer him Champions League football.
Sakai is at the peak of his powers and a move to Spurs could allow him to win trophies.
The move makes sense for both parties and it will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move in the coming weeks.
Aurier is thought to be unwanted as well and Pochettino must seriously look to bring in a quality right back like Sakai as soon as possible.