Tottenham keen on Franck Kessie

Tottenham are interested in signing the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
The Ivorian is wanted by West Ham United as well.
According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (translated by Calciomercato), the player is up for grabs because of Milan’s financial situation.
AC Milan are looking to generate funds by selling players and Kessie is on the market.
Tottenham could certainly use a powerful central midfielder in their side and the 22-year-old would be ideal. He will add presence and drive to the Spurs midfield.
The Ivorian has tremendous potential and he could develop into a star for them in future.
Mauricio Pochettino has done well to improve young players over the years and he could be the man to unlock Kessie’s potential.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners submit an offer for the 22-year-old in the coming weeks.
There is no mention of an asking price in the report but a reasonable offer should be enough to tempt AC Milan if they are really in a crisis right now.
Convincing the player should not be a problem for Spurs. They are a step up from Milan right now and they can offer him regular Champions League football as well.
Furthermore, they are more capable financially right now and can offer him a lucrative package.