Tottenham in talks to sign Marcel Sabitzer

Tottenham are interested in signing the RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Premier League club have already begun talks to sign the Austrian midfielder.





Apparently, Tottenham have offered a player plus cash for Marcel Sabitzer.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the German outfit to cash in on the 26-year-old midway through the season.

Martial Sabitzer has done exceedingly well for RB Leipzig over the past year and he could prove to be a quality addition to Jose Mourinho’s midfield.

The 26-year-old can play in a number of positions and his versatility will be an added bonus for Tottenham. Martial Sabitzer can operate as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder and he can play on the right side of the midfield as well.

The technically gifted midfielder will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham midfield. Furthermore, his tendency to work hard defensively will improve the London side at the back as well.

The 26-year-old has three goals and one assist to his name in seven Bundesliga starts so far this season.

Tottenham have quality midfielders like Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at their disposal but they are lacking in goals from the central midfield. Marcel Sabitzer will add a new dimension to their play if he joins the club.

Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen on the signing and he has already approved the transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can pull off the transfer now. Signing a quality player in January could make a considerable difference for them in the title race this season.