Tottenham in talks over a £25m deal for Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham have opened talks with Napoli over a £25m deal for the 26-year-old striker Arkadiusz Milik.

According to the Sun, Jose Mourinho is looking to wrap up the signing before the window closes.





Tottenham need to add more goals to their squad and Milik should prove to be a quality addition.

He managed to score 14 goals in Italy last season despite not being a regular starter for Napoli.

Milik has the quality and experience to succeed in English football. He has already proven his pedigree in the European games against English clubs over the last few seasons.

Tottenham are overly reliant on Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son for goals. Milik’s arrival will certainly take some pressure off the Tottenham duo.

The Londoners have had an impressive window so far and they have strengthened their squad with the signings of Bale, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Hart and Doherty. A quality striker would be an icing on the cake for them.

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy can get the Milik transfer over the line in the next few days now.

Napoli could lose the player on a free transfer next summer and it would be wise of them to cash in on Milik now for a reasonable price.