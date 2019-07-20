Tottenham identify Malcom as an alternative to Lo Celso

Tottenham have identified Malcom as an alternative to Giovani Lo Celso.
According to Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners could move for the Barcelona winger if their move for Lo Celso falls through.
So far, Spurs have not managed to negotiate a fee with Real Betis. The Spanish outfit are holding firm at €75m and the Premier League side are clearly not willing to pay that much.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Malcom joined Barcelona last summer but he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter. Barcelona are open to selling the player and a move to Spurs could be ideal for him.
He needs to play regularly in order to recapture his form and confidence. Pochettino could be the man to bring out the best in him.
Also, Spurs could use someone like him on the flanks. Currently, Moura is the only recognised winger at the club.
The report from Sport adds that Malcom is valued at around €60m.
Tottenham might be able to negotiate a lower price for the Brazilian especially because of his situation at the club.
In case of Lo Celso, Betis don’t want to lose him just yet and they are under no pressure to reduce the asking price.