Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela announces injury on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Erik Lamela has said on Instagram that he has suffered a foot injury.

Lamela, who can also operate as an winger, has posted a photo of himself in the gym and has announced the injury.





The 28-year-old Argentina international has added that he will be sidelined for a short period of time due to the problem.

Lamela, though, has not put a timescale on how long it would take for him to recover, but the former AS Roma and River Plate star has said that he is already working to get back to full fitness.

Disappointment for Erik Lamela

Lamela is a very good and creative player whose time at Tottenham has been affected by injuries.

It seems that injuries have once again impeded him this season, and the attacking player will hope that it is not very serious.

Lamela has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League and has made one start and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Jose Mourinho’s side so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur are going strong

While Lamela will be bitterly disappointed at the injury, Tottenham do have enough attacking players to cover him.

Lucas Moura is a very good winger, while attacking midfielder Dele Alli is also an option for head coach Mourinho.

While Lamela is always a good option to have in the squad, Mourinho is unlikely to lose sleep over his absence.

Tottenham are doing well at the moment, both in the Premier League and in the Europa League.

Spurs are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from seven matches, and find themselves at the top of Europa League Group J with six points from three matches.