Rangers defender and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Borna Barisic has suggested to The Daily Record that he could leave Steven Gerrard’s side this season.
The Croatia international left-back has said that he had a lot of offers to leave Rangers in the January transfer window.
Although the defender has said the he is happy at Ibrox, he has suggested that he could leave the Gers.
According to 90min, Tottenham will make a move for Ranges left-back Barisic in the summer transfer window.
It has been claimed that the Gers value the former NK Osijek star at £22 million.
Barisic told The Daily Record: “I can’t predict what will happen in the future. I couldn’t even do that if we were in a normal situation and especially not now.
“The truth is there were serious options for me, but my club acted immediately and in February, as soon as the transfer deadline ended, I signed a new contract with Rangers for four years.
“I’m very satisfied at Rangers. It’s great and I have a wonderful relationship with my manager, teammates, club and the fans. I enjoy it and I have nothing to complain about.
“Of course, if you play well there are offers and it’s clear that if I wanted to progress to an even higher level I would have to leave sometime, but when that will be, I don’t know.”
Stats
According to The Sun, Rangers paid NK Osijek a transfer fee of £2.2 million in the summer of 2018 to sign Barisic.
The left-back played well for most of last season, but there was a spell when he struggled.
The Croatian has struggled on occasions this season as well, but overall the left-back has been very good and remains a key figure in Gerrard’s team.
According to WhoScored, Barisic has scored two goals in 22 Scottish Premiership matches, and has played twice in the Scottish Cup and thrice in the Scottish League Cup for Rangers so far this season.