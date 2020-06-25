Tottenham Hotspur congratulate Liverpool on Premier League title success

Tottenham Hotspur have congratulated Liverpool on Twitter on winning the Premier League title this season.

The North London outfit have stated that the Reds’ title success is “well deserved”.





Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Thursday evening means that the Reds cannot be caught at the top of the league table this season.

Liverpool have lost once in the league this season, and it was clear weeks ago even before the coronavirus pandemic struck that Jurgen Klopp’s side were going to become the champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Closing the gap

Tottenham went close to winning the Premier League title not so long ago under then manager Pochettino, but the North London outfit are way, way behind Liverpool at the moment.

Jose Mourinho’s side could even fail to finish in the top four of the league table this campaign.

Tottenham do still have a strong team, but they are unlikely to challenge Liverpool or Manchester City for the league title next season and will have to aim for the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Spurs will return to action on July 2 when they take on Sheffield United away from home in the Premier League.