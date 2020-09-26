Tottenham hold concrete talks for Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham have been linked with Arkadiusz Milik all summer and it seems that the player is ready to join the Premier League side now.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Spurs have held concrete talks with Napoli for the 26-year-old striker.





It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming days. Milik is in the final year of his contract and he is not a key player for Napoli. Selling him would be a wise move from the Italians this summer.

The 26-year-old could be the ideal back up for Harry Kane this year. He could share the goalscoring burden with the England international.

Milik managed to score 14 goals last year despite not starting every week for Napoli.

He has been linked with Everton and Newcastle recently but Spurs are thought to be leading the chase.

Milik is unlikely to cost a lot because of his contract situation and Spurs should do everything in their power to snap him up on a bargain.

A move to the Premier League would give Milik the fresh start he needs right now and he will be hoping to showcase his quality in England.