Tottenham have submitted an offer to Willian

Willian has been linked with a move to Tottenham recently.

The 70-cap Brazilian international is out of contract this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.





As per Football Insider, Tottenham have now submitted a lucrative contract to the attacking midfielder. Furthermore, they have offered him a massive signing-on fee as well.

Jose Mourinho has worked with Willian at Chelsea and the Spurs boss knows all about the player. Despite being 31-year-old, Willian is still one of the best-attacking players in the league.

He has been fantastic for Chelsea this season and he could prove to be a valuable addition to the Tottenham dressing-room.

Spurs were close to signing the Brazilian a few years ago but Chelsea hijacked the move at the last minute. It will be interesting to see if Spurs can finally bring him to the club this summer.

Willian will add quality, depth and experience to the side. His winning experience could be vital to the Spurs dressing room next season.

The attacking midfielder was a key player for Mourinho at Chelsea and he knows the Portuguese manager’s playing style well. He should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact if he joins Spurs next season.