Tottenham have made their move for Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham are keen on signing the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer.
As per Tuttosport (via Sportwitness), Spurs have already submitted their offer for the player. The Londoners have offered the Italian outfit money and players.
Apparently, Juventus are keen on the player as well and they plan to launch an offer.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can secure an agreement for Milik in the coming weeks.
The 26-year-old has done well in Serie A and he has the quality to impress in the Premier League as well. He could be the ideal alternative to Harry Kane next season.
Jose Mourinho needs to sign another quality striker this summer and Milik fits the bill.
Whether he would want to play as a backup for Kane is another question. Maybe a switch to a two-striker formation could happen if Spurs manage to sign Milik.
Whatever the case, Spurs must look to improve their attacking options if they want to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.
Napoli are thought to be demanding between €40-50m for the striker and Spurs will be hoping to agree on a more reasonable figure.
Daniel Levy is a shrewd negotiator and he won’t be keen on overpaying.