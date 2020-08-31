Tottenham have held talks with Josh King’s agent

Tottenham are keen on signing the Bournemouth attacker Josh King this summer.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle are in the race to sign the 28-year-old as well.





Tottenham need to add more depth to their attack and Jose Mourinho is looking to bring in a quality backup for Harry Kane.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can agree on a deal to sign King in the coming weeks.

Bournemouth are expected to lose some of their key players after relegation and King is one of the players linked with a move back to the Premier League.

According to the report, Tottenham officials met with the players representative Jim Solbakken on Thursday to hold transfer talks. However, nothing has been decided yet.

It seems that Newcastle might have to make their move quickly if they want to sign the player. Tottenham have more resources and a more attractive project at their disposal and if the Londoners get involved seriously, Newcastle might struggle to convince the player to join them.

That said, Tottenham will not be able to provide Josh King with regular first-team football. Harry Kane is the undisputed starter for the London club and King might have to accept a backup role in order to move to Tottenham.

However, Newcastle will be able to provide him with that platform given the fact that they have really struggled to score goals this past season. The likes of Joelinton and Carroll need to be upgraded on and King would certainly be ahead of them in the pecking order if he moved to Newcastle.