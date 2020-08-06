Tottenham have had a bid accepted for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham are all set to finalise the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg over the weekend.

As per the Sun, the Londoners have had a bid accepted for the midfielder now. Spurs will pay around £20million plus add-ons for the Danish international.





Hojbjerg has been linked with the London club for a while now and he should prove to be a useful addition to Mourinho’s squad. He will help them control the tempo of the game and dominate the possession.

Hojbjerg is an excellent passer who will add calmness and composure to Tottenham’s midfield.

The player was linked with a move to Everton as well but he was keen on playing for the Londoners and he will be looking to wrap up the formalities now.

Hojbjerg had just one year left on his deal with the Saints and that has allowed Spurs to sign him for a reasonable fee. He wasn’t going to extend his deal and Southampton had to sell him this summer.

The 25-year-old has considerable experience of the Premier League and he should be able to settle in quickly at Spurs. Mourinho will be hoping for immediate impact from his new signing next season.