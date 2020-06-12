Tottenham handed boost in their pursuit of Ryan Fraser

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser this summer.

As per Football Insider, the 26-year-old has now refused to sign a short-term extension with the Cherries and he won’t finish the season with them.





Apparently, Fraser is worried that he could pick up an injury if he plays during the remainder of the season.

The Premier League has been put on hold since March and players are lacking in match fitness. It is understandable why players like Fraser are worried about picking up injuries.

The winger does not want his big move scuppered due to an injury.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs snap him up in the coming weeks now. Fraser will be a free agent at the end of this month.

However, he won’t be able to play for Tottenham even if his signing is confirmed on the 1st of July.

The 26-year-old has done well for Bournemouth and he could be a superb option for Mourinho off the bench. The Londoners need more depth in their squad and players like Fraser would be ideal, especially on a free transfer.

As for Bournemouth, it would be a huge blow to their survival hopes if the winger decides to move on at the end of this month.