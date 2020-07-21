Tottenham front-runners to sign Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are front-runners to sign the Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

As per Corriere della Sera, Inter Milan and Juventus are keen on the attacking midfielder as well.





Since Eriksen’s departure, Spurs have missed a stylish number ten and Zaniolo could fill that void. The Italian can play in the wide areas as well and he would be a valuable addition to the first-team squad.

The Londoners need to improve their attack further if they want to compete with the likes of City and Liverpool next year. Even the likes of Chelsea have added to their attack already.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs agree to pay the asking price for Zaniolo. The talented attacking midfielder is valued at £50 million.

In the current market, most clubs would struggle to pay that kind of a fee. Despite Zaniolo’s talent, he is still unproven at the highest level and he does not warrant that price-tag.

Roma will have to lower their demands for the transfer to go through this summer. The Serie A side are under financial stress but they will have to be more reasonable.

The 21-year-old has six goals to his name this season and Jose Mourinho could help unlock his potential at Tottenham.