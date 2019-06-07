Tottenham fans react to Tanguy Ndombele’s training video

Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move to Tottenham this summer.
The Lyon midfielder has been in fine form for a while now and it would be a coup for the Londoners if they manage to pull it off.
The French national team’s Twitter account has now tweeted out a video of Ndombele in training and the Tottenham fans seem very impressed.
The Lyon ace can be seen threading a pass to Leo Dubois and the Spurs fans used the video to urge their club to sign him.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to sign the 22-year-old player this summer.
They need a long term replacement for Dembele and the Frenchman would be ideal.
In terms of talent, Ndombele would be a massive upgrade. He is a world class talent who could develop into one of the best midfielders in the world.
Lyon will demand a premium for his services and Daniel Levy will have to really loosen his purse-strings if he wants to secure the French international’s services.
Here are some of the tweets from the Spurs fans reacting to Ndombele’s training video.
king, bring him to the lane @SpursOfficial https://t.co/Mkv4afzp0F
— Grayson Jones (@graysonjones_) June 6, 2019
Sign him up! https://t.co/mv5UE395Qn
— Connor (@Connor__THFC) June 6, 2019
@SpursOfficial I beg. Make up for that awful final loss https://t.co/pIlBHzgUGZ
— LifeOfTy__ (@LifeOfTy__) June 6, 2019
I’ve seen enough. Sign him up @SpursOfficial https://t.co/4hN9wxeu3B
— DJPW (@dylanwoodsJP) June 6, 2019
Just announce it @SpursOfficial https://t.co/FcbaYncXby
— RW COYS (@WeldrakeRyan16) June 6, 2019