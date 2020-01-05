Tottenham fans react to links with Willian

Tottenham are apparently interested in signing the Chelsea winger Willian.
According to Ian McGarry from Reach PLC’s Transfer Window Podcast, Spurs have contacted the Brazilian’s representatives regarding a move.
Jose Mourinho has worked with Willian during his time as the Chelsea manager and he shares a good relationship with the winger.
It will be interesting to see if he can convince the 70-cap Brazilian international to join him at Spurs now.
Willian was initially expected to join Spurs a few years ago but Chelsea hijacked the move in the last moments. Since then, he has been a key player for Chelsea and he helped the Blues win several major trophies.
He has the quality and the experience to make a big impact at Tottenham. A signing like that could galvanise the Spurs team.
Tottenham are in desperate need of some quality in the final third. Eriksen has struggled to hit his best form and Kane is out with an injury now.
The 31-year-old is in the final six months of his contract. Apparently, Chelsea offer only a year’s extension to players over 30 and Willian wants more security in terms of the length of the contract. It will be interesting to see if both parties can reach an agreement.
If they don’t, Spurs could swoop in and secure his services on a free transfer at the end of this season.
Tore us apart. Great quality, Won lots of trophies, proper experience
— N S (@APathNotTaken) January 4, 2020
😍
— Hugo 🇳🇴 (@HugoComps) January 4, 2020
If Gus Poyet could do it so can Willian.
Would be a great addition.
— Barry (@Mozyiddo) January 4, 2020
On a free he is prem proven. Just hope he isn’t looking for one last good payday and coasts while he is with us.
— James Truscott (@James_Truscott) January 4, 2020
Levy still got the contract in his desk from almost 7 years ago. He is still a great player but honestly can’t see it happening
— GAVIN D (@gavindavies80) January 4, 2020