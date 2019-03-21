Tottenham fans react to links with Ivan Perisic

Tottenham are keen on the Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.
The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League once again.
In January, he tried to force a move to Arsenal but the Serie A side refused to lower their €40 million asking price.
Now the price has dropped to €35 million as per the reports and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the winger.
The Londoners scouted Perisic during Inter’s derby game against AC Milan.
The Croatian is highly experienced and he could prove to be a superb short term signing for Tottenham. Pochettino could use his pace and flair in attack.
The Londoners have been crying out for someone like him this season.
Perisic is also a very hardworking player and Pochettino will enjoy working with him.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reported interest in the Croatian. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Who knows what type of player Poch wants? Lucas was our last signing and he can’t get minutes. Perisic, on his day, is better than Lucas or Lamela. He had a brilliant World Cup last summer but were 3/4 of the way through the season and Ivan has only recently returned to top form.
— Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) March 20, 2019
That’s more like it
— Alex (@Alex_McCluskey_) March 20, 2019
What I like about this transfer is EXPERIENCE👊🏼💨yes I did have to shout🤣we need some wise heads in the @SpursOfficial dressing room and he would be a decent signing #COYS #thfc
— Benjamin Ward (@BigWards) March 21, 2019
Been a rumour for the last 3 windows
— Bailey Cross (@BaileyCross02) March 21, 2019
No thanks
— Lilywhite (@lillywhite10) March 21, 2019