Tottenham fans react to latest update on Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham are thought to be leading the chase for the Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

According to Telefoot, the player is a target for PSG and Juventus as well but he is excited about Tottenham’s proposal.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to agree on a deal with the French club now.

Lyon will look to start a bidding war for their prized asset and the likes of PSG have more resources than Tottenham.

Ndombele is a world class talent and he would improve Tottenham a lot. Daniel Levy must do everything in his power to land the box-to-box midfielder.

Pochettino wasn’t backed in the market this past season and the Argentine will be hoping for significant backing this summer.

Bringing in someone like Ndombele will elevate Spurs to the next level. He could complete Tottenham’s midfield alongside Winks and Sissoko next season.

Some of the Tottenham fans seem very excited about his potential arrival and they have already taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

