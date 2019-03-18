Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to Daniel Levy’s transfer revelation

Tottenham fans react to Daniel Levy’s transfer revelation

18 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has assured the fans that the investment in a new stadium won’t affect their transfer plans this summer.

The Londoners are in desperate need of new signings and the fans will be hoping for some significant backing during the summer window.

Pochettino did not make a single signing this season and it has hurt the side’s chances in the league as well as the cup competitions.

Spurs are severely lacking in depth right now.

It will be interesting to see if Levy delivers on his promise at the end of this season.

Another season without additions could be catastrophic for the Londoners. Also, they might lose a few key players at the end of the season and therefore they must work harder to bring in quality players.

The likes of Eriksen and Alderweireld have been linked with moves away from the club.

Tottenham fans aren’t too convinced with Levy’s comments and they have taken to twitter to share their thoughts on the issue.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

West Ham keen on Antonio Valencia, agent confirms

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com