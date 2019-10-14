Tottenham eyeing up January move for Bruno Fernandes

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Bruno Fernandes.
The Portuguese attacking midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Spurs at the start of the season but the move did not materialise back then.
According to a report from A Bola (translated by Daily Mail), Spurs still retain their interest in the player and they will return for him in January.
Fernandes is one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and he would certainly improve Pochettino’s side.
Spurs have started the season poorly and they are in need of a spark right now. A signing like Fernandes could totally galvanise the team.
However, after the significant summer outlay, Spurs might not be able to afford Fernandes without a sale.
Eriksen has been linked with a January exit and the midfielder will be a free agent in the summer. Therefore, a January move for him makes sense.
Fernandes would be an impressive alternative to Eriksen. Although, the Portuguese midfielder is more of a goalscorer and Eriksen is a creator.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to get the deal over the line this time.
Fernandes scored 31 goals for Sporting last season.