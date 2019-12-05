Tottenham eyeing up a move for Ben Godfrey

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Norwich defender Ben Godfrey.
According to Football Insider, the player is valued at around £25m and Spurs want to sign him in January.
The Londoners have been monitoring the player since summer and they made enquiries about him at the start of the season.
Godfrey has been a key player Norwich City and he has shown that he has the ability to play for a top club. Still only 21, the youngster has tremendous potential and Spurs’ interest in him is hardly surprising.
It is evident that Spurs want to sort out their back four for the foreseeable future. Alderweireld and Vertonghen are nearing the end of their deals and Mourinho will soon be left with Sanchez and Foyth as his centre backs.
The Portuguese needs to bring in defenders and Godfrey would be a superb addition in the long run.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the player in January. They certainly have the financial means to pull this off.
Norwich will not want to lose a key player midway through the season but Spurs manage to submit a good offer and convince the player to join, the Canaries might be forced to give in.