Tottenham considering a bid for Callum Wilson

Tottenham have been linked with the Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson recently.

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir is now claiming that the Londoners are considering a bid for the striker. They could also look to sweeten the deal for the Cherries by offering them a player on loan.





Apparently, West Ham and Newcastle are keen on the player as well.

Wilson has done well in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a good addition to Mourinho’s attack. He could be the back up for Kane during rotation and injuries.

Spurs have struggled without Kane this season and they need to add more options to their side before the start of the next season.

Wilson is an accomplished Premier League striker who will add goals and pace to their side. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Bournemouth now.

The 28-year-old might be tempted to move on if Spurs come forward with a concrete offer. He is too good for the Championship and a return to the Premier League would be ideal for his career as well.

At Spurs, he will be able to play European football and he will also get to work with a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho.