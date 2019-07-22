Tottenham closing in on the signing of Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.
According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the transfer is close and the Premier League side will pay around €60m (£54m) for the Argentine.
Real Betis are expected to bring in the French midfielder Nabil Fekir as Lo Celso’s replacement.
The Argentine has been linked with Spurs for a while now and Pochettino will be hoping to get the deal across the line in the coming days now.
The player will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s midfield next season.
Spurs needed more creativity to break down the deep defences and Lo Celso will do just that. Also, the Argentine will add goals to Pochettino’s midfield.
Last year, the likes of Winks, Sissoko and Eriksen failed to score consistently. Lo Celso would be an upgrade in that department.
The Real Betis midfielder managed to bag 16 goals last term.
Spurs have already signed Ndombele this summer and Lo Celso’s arrival would give them a very good midfield.
It will be interesting to see how the Argentine adapts to English football once the move is complete.
Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.
