Blog Columns Site News Tottenham closing in on Dani Ceballos’ signing

Tottenham closing in on Dani Ceballos’ signing

7 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are close to signing the Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.

According to Daily Star, Pochettino has promised the player regular first-team action and that has had a big influence on his decision.

Ceballos is not a starter for Real Madrid and a move away from Santiago Bernabeu is the best for his career right now. He needs to play more often in order to fulfill his potential.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is a tremendous talent and he has shown that during this summer’s U21 Euros. He was one of the best players for his country and Pochettino could turn him into a star.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can get the deal over the line now.

Apparently, Ceballos sees his long term future at Real Madrid and therefore the transfer is likely to be a loan deal.

The midfielder wants to play 40 games next season and he believes that Tottenham can provide him with that opportunity.

Some of the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

Celtic submit bid for Romaine Sawyers
Celtic fans react as Olivier Ntcham says he wants to leave club

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com