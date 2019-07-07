Tottenham closing in on Dani Ceballos’ signing

Tottenham are close to signing the Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.
According to Daily Star, Pochettino has promised the player regular first-team action and that has had a big influence on his decision.
Ceballos is not a starter for Real Madrid and a move away from Santiago Bernabeu is the best for his career right now. He needs to play more often in order to fulfill his potential.
The 22-year-old Spaniard is a tremendous talent and he has shown that during this summer’s U21 Euros. He was one of the best players for his country and Pochettino could turn him into a star.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can get the deal over the line now.
Apparently, Ceballos sees his long term future at Real Madrid and therefore the transfer is likely to be a loan deal.
The midfielder wants to play 40 games next season and he believes that Tottenham can provide him with that opportunity.
Some of the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. Here are some of the tweets from earlier.
Super signing
— George (@GEORGIE_35) July 6, 2019
This one is exciting but only if we have the clause to buy him after.
— Mark (@batsyface) July 6, 2019
So a new midfield of Lo Celso, Ndombele and Ceballos – behind the frontline of Son, Kane and Dele – with Moura coming off the bench? Yes please!!! So many tactical options Poch can deploy!! Love it!!!
— Andy Hinds (@Hinds1Andy) July 6, 2019
He’s worth it. Trust me
— N’THFC (@thfc_n) July 6, 2019
Re-incarnation of modric midfield creativity at spurs.
— Asika Jordan (@JordanAsika) July 6, 2019
Plays exactly how poch wants
Intelligent quick passer especially in final third
This is good if it comes off
— Johnny Morgan On His Organ (@johneem) July 7, 2019