Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho keeping tabs on Ianis Hagi

Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi’s agent has confirmed that he has held talks with the Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.
Hagi is currently on loan at Rangers and it will be interesting to see where he plays next season.
The Scottish giants have an option to sign him permanently at the end of this season. If they do not take up that option, Spurs could have a real chance of landing the playmaker.
Hagi is highly talented and he could develop into a future star. A move to Spurs would allow him to work with a world-class manager who might be able to unlock his potential.
Also, the challenges of the Premier League will help him grow as a player.
The agent has also confirmed that Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain has asked about the player as well.
He said (quotes via Football London): “I have been asked personally by Jose Mourinho and Txiki Begiristain about Ianis Hagi.
“They wanted to know about him and how he was getting on. There’s a lot of top people in European football who know all about Ianis and what he can do.”
Clearly, Hagi’s performances in Scotland have caught the eye of the Premier League clubs.
The midfielder has made an immediate impact since his move to Rangers. He is already a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Hagi has proven to be a match-winner for the Ibrox outfit.
Ideally, Rangers should sign him up permanently. He has tremendous potential and Rangers could make millions in profit when he moves on in the future.
In the short term, he will help Rangers push for the title.