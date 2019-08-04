Tottenham and Everton keen on Franck Kessie

Tottenham and Everton have been linked with Franck Kessie this week.
According to a report from Calciomercato (translated by Sportwitness), the two English clubs like Kessie and Milan could sell for €40m (£36.6m).
The Italian giants are in need of funds and several of their players have been linked with moves away from the club.
It will be interesting to see if Everton or Spurs make a move for Kessie.
The powerful central midfielder could prove to be a useful addition to most teams in the league. However, Everton could probably use him more than Spurs.
Silva needs a powerful presence at the heart of his midfield and the Toffees have been linked with Doucoure.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee for Doucoure. If not, Kessie would be a good alternative.
The 22-year-old might relish the chance to showcase his talent in the Premier League as well and it might not be too difficult to convince him.
Also, the two Premier League clubs can offer him lucrative wages if he does join them.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few days. Kessie is a good player and whoever ends up with him will have a talent on their hands.