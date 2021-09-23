Want to watch and bet on horse racing meetings online today? QuinnBet has the answer with their free live horse racing streaming service that includes all of this Thursday’s action. Sign up, then log in to the betting account and see every UK and Irish horse racing meeting free of charge. New customers receive a £25 risk free bet upon joining as well.

This Thursday sees the Harvest Festival continue at Listowel in Ireland with today’s card all on the Flat. It is also the first day of the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket, the Headquarters of British Flat horse racing. Up in Scotland, meanwhile, Perth hosts more jumps action. Pontefract and All-Weather action from Wolverhampton later on complete the day.

Live Stream Thursday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

Over the jumps at Perth, trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies sends a couple of raiders in search of success on their debuts in new sphere. First, Champion Bumper fifth Super Six makes his hurdles bow in the opener (1:25). Stable companion One True King tackles fences for the first time in the 2m 4f novices’ limited handicap chase (2:30). Sam Twiston-Davies rides both of his father’s horses here.

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott also has two horses running at Perth. O Connell Street is a favourite for the 2m 4f handicap chase (3:40). Uncle Henry, meanwhile, carries top weight in the 2m handicap chase that follows (4:15) with Jordan Gainford in the saddle for both. John McConnell runs Downpatrick winner Clondaw Hollow under a penalty in the second division of the 2m novice hurdle (3:05).

At Listowel, the latest big race from the Harvest Festival is the 1m 4f Listowel Printing Works Premier Handicap (4:35). Joseph O’Brien reaches for first-time cheekpieces on Monty’s Way, while Dermot Weld books a 10lb claimer for Moyglare Stud’s filly Port Sunlight. Willie Mullins saddles the top weight in Baby Zeus and Rebellito. In-form handler Jessica Harrington runs three.

Cambridgeshire Meeting underway with Tattersalls Stakes

Top of the bill on today’s horse racing live streaming is the 7f Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes for juvenile colts and geldings at Newmarket (2:45). This is the first of many black type races during the Cambridgeshire Meeting with French raider Trident making his UK debut ahead of a possible tilt at the Dewhurst in October. Godolphin’s Modern Games bolted up in a St Leger Festival nursery handicap at Doncaster earlier in the month, so looks dangerous.

Harrow comes into his first Group start on the back of a hat-trick for trainer Andrew Balding. After plundering a valuable sales race at Doncaster, this in-form youngster steps back up in trip. Ribhi was unlucky in-running for Shadwell Estates last time out, so comes to Newmarket in search of compensation. Martyn Meade’s Cresta beat Modern Games on his only start, so also has claims if building on that debut effort.

Thursday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 23 September

Newmarket – first race 13:00 BST

Perth – first race 13:25 BST

Listowel – first race 13:40 BST

Pontefract – first race 13:45 BST

Wolverhampton – first race 17:25 BST

